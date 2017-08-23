Five members of interim board on list, but former head of SABC news is not

22 August 2017

Cape Town - The five members of the SABC interim board have made the shortlist of 36 for the permanent board.

Initially the African National Congress nominated controversial former head of SABC news Snuki Zikalala, but when they presented a whittled down list, his name was removed.

Former ANC Youth League leader Ronald Lamola was still on their list.

The portfolio committee on communications on Tuesday decided if two or more parties nominate the same candidate, that person would make the shortlist that will be interviewed in September.

When the committee adjourned for lunch, 20 of the 36 spots on the shortlist were filled.

Apart from the interim board - chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama, her deputy Mathatha Tsedu, Krish Naidoo, John Matisson and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule - Nomvuyo Batyi, currently a board member of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) - received unanimous support.

Former SABC board member Rachel Kalidass were nominated by all parties present except the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The committee will continue its deliberations later on Tuesday. - News24

Update:

SABC board: Committee agrees on 36 names for interviews

Cape Town - Parliament's portfolio committee on communications has shortlisted 36 names to be called in for parliamentary interviews for a position on the permanent SABC board.

The candidates will be interviewed over three days, on August 29, 30 and September 1.

All five of the SABC interim board members have made it to the list. Their term as interim members will end on September 26.

They are interim chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama, deputy Mathatha Tsedu, Krish Naidoo, John Matisson and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule.

The other 31 candidates to be called in for interviews include:

6. Nomvuyo Batyi

7. Rachel Kalidass

8. Thabiso Ramotso

9. Kharidzha Dzuguda Rufus

10. Michael Markovitz

11. Willie Currie

12. Sindile Kama

13. Deenadaylen Konar

14. Harriet Meier

15. Dawn Earp

16. Michael Bauer

17. Chris Greenland

18. Desmond Golding

19. Manaka Mathumo

20. Victor Rambau

21. Thsifhiwa Khoroba

22. Mcebo Khumalo

23. Seipati Khumalo

24. Thidzimba Nethengwe

25. Cikizwa Dingi

26. Louise Vale

27. Yaasir Haffajee

28. Kwanele Gumbi

29. Jack Devnarian

30. Bongumusa Makhathini

31. Nkosana Mbokane

32. Michael Sass

33. Jim Matsho

34. Jack Phahlane

35. Dinkanyane Mohuba

36. Leanne Govindsamy

Following a relatively smooth process, MPs found themselves arguing about candidate 12, Sindile Kama.

The African National Congress was adamant that Kama's name was placed on the original shortlist of 20 before the lunch break, but had fallen through the cracks in capturing.

Democratic Alliance MP Gavin Davis objected, saying Kama was not a "common candidate", a candidate agreed to by more than just one party. He also questioned Kama's qualifications and work experience, holding only a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was more diplomatic, claiming, "If this is the quality of the ANC candidates, no problem. Bring him to Parliament. Let him be interviewed," he said with a smile, suggesting he would not have an easy interview.

In the end, his name was added to the list.

A final set of names will need to be agreed to by the committee following the interviews.

The names will then need to be passed by the National Assembly, and approved by President Jacob Zuma by the September 26 deadline.

The SABC board may have a maximum of 12 non-executive members, including a chairperson and deputy, and three executive members - the chief executive, and financial and operations officers.

It needs at least nine members, including either the chairperson or deputy, to form a quorum.

When approved by the president, the board will serve for a maximum term of five years.

