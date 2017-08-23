Interim SABC board makes shortlist for permanent board, but no Zikalala
22 August 2017
Cape Town - The five members of the SABC interim board have made the shortlist of 36 for the permanent board.
Initially the African National Congress nominated controversial former head of SABC news Snuki Zikalala, but when they presented a whittled down list, his name was removed.
Former ANC Youth League leader Ronald Lamola was still on their list.
The portfolio committee on communications on Tuesday decided if two or more parties nominate the same candidate, that person would make the shortlist that will be interviewed in September.
When the committee adjourned for lunch, 20 of the 36 spots on the shortlist were filled.
Apart from the interim board - chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama, her deputy Mathatha Tsedu, Krish Naidoo, John Matisson and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule - Nomvuyo Batyi, currently a board member of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) - received unanimous support.
Former SABC board member Rachel Kalidass were nominated by all parties present except the Economic Freedom Fighters.
The other candidates who received support from more than one party and are thus on the list, are:
Thabiso Andrew Ramotso;
Kharidza Dzuguda Rufus;
Michael Grant Markovitz;
Willie Currie;
Leanne Govindsamy;
Deenadaylen Konar;
Harriet Meier;
Dawn Earp;
Michael Bauer;
Judge Christopher Greenland;
Desmond Golding;
Mathumo Manaka; and
Victor Rambau.
The committee will continue its deliberations later on Tuesday. - News24
Update:
SABC board: Committee agrees on 36 names for interviews
Cape Town - Parliament's portfolio committee on communications has shortlisted 36 names to be called in for parliamentary interviews for a position on the permanent SABC board.
The candidates will be interviewed over three days, on August 29, 30 and September 1.
All five of the SABC interim board members have made it to the list. Their term as interim members will end on September 26.
They are interim chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama, deputy Mathatha Tsedu, Krish Naidoo, John Matisson and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule.
The other 31 candidates to be called in for interviews include:
6. Nomvuyo Batyi
7. Rachel Kalidass
8. Thabiso Ramotso
9. Kharidzha Dzuguda Rufus
10. Michael Markovitz
11. Willie Currie
12. Sindile Kama
13. Deenadaylen Konar
14. Harriet Meier
15. Dawn Earp
16. Michael Bauer
17. Chris Greenland
18. Desmond Golding
19. Manaka Mathumo
20. Victor Rambau
21. Thsifhiwa Khoroba
22. Mcebo Khumalo
23. Seipati Khumalo
24. Thidzimba Nethengwe
25. Cikizwa Dingi
26. Louise Vale
27. Yaasir Haffajee
28. Kwanele Gumbi
29. Jack Devnarian
30. Bongumusa Makhathini
31. Nkosana Mbokane
32. Michael Sass
33. Jim Matsho
34. Jack Phahlane
35. Dinkanyane Mohuba
36. Leanne Govindsamy
Following a relatively smooth process, MPs found themselves arguing about candidate 12, Sindile Kama.
The African National Congress was adamant that Kama's name was placed on the original shortlist of 20 before the lunch break, but had fallen through the cracks in capturing.
Democratic Alliance MP Gavin Davis objected, saying Kama was not a "common candidate", a candidate agreed to by more than just one party. He also questioned Kama's qualifications and work experience, holding only a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was more diplomatic, claiming, "If this is the quality of the ANC candidates, no problem. Bring him to Parliament. Let him be interviewed," he said with a smile, suggesting he would not have an easy interview.
In the end, his name was added to the list.
A final set of names will need to be agreed to by the committee following the interviews.
The names will then need to be passed by the National Assembly, and approved by President Jacob Zuma by the September 26 deadline.
The SABC board may have a maximum of 12 non-executive members, including a chairperson and deputy, and three executive members - the chief executive, and financial and operations officers.
It needs at least nine members, including either the chairperson or deputy, to form a quorum.
When approved by the president, the board will serve for a maximum term of five years.