Ongoing investigation against McBride has nothing to do with the Minister of Police, says Ntlemeza

20 December 2016

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Lieutenant General Mthandazo Ntlemeza has noted with concern ongoing views expressed by the IPID in relation to work of the Hawks.

The latest incident relates to an investigation currently underway by the Hawks against the IPID Executive Director and others. It is unfortunate that colleagues within the country’s criminal justice system have resorted to communicating internal security matters using media interviews and information leaks.

It is not in the nature of the Hawks to conduct its work and investigations in the public, however recent misleading statements by IPID have prompted the Hawks to respond. It is a matter of fact that the Hawks are indeed conducting several investigations which we cannot reveal into serious and sensitive cases against the Executive Director and his associates. Instead of seeking media and public sympathy, the IPID Executive Director should instead cooperate with the investigation.

The cases preferred against the Executive Director were not initiated by the Hawks but were referred to the Hawks for further investigation. It is therefore unfounded that there is a plot against Executive Director led by the Minister of Police and Lieutenant General Mthandazo Ntlemeza, as he would want the public to believe.

The Hawks takes with serious exception, Executive Director refusal to present himself to the Hawks offices for warning statements, and as such we are considering the next course of action. Lieutenant General Mthandazo Ntlemeza was requested by the IPID on 12 December 2016, to provide warning statements on two cases of alleged perjury and crimen injuria at the Hawks offices to which he complied in the interest of justice.

Furthermore, it is concerning in the extreme that the Executive Director continues to use the name of the Police Minister accusing him of having a vendetta against him. The ongoing investigation against the Executive Director is conducted by the Hawks and has nothing to do with the Minister.

We are making a call using a public platform, to our respected colleagues to desist from the public mudslinging and misinformation whatever the motive. If colleagues wish to express any dissatisfaction we urge them to use the correct platforms and appropriate communication channels.

The Hawks will continue to undertake their investigative functions without fear or favour. There is no amount of intimidation and unreasonable judgements in the courts of public opinion that will prevent the Hawks from independently executing its functions. This will happen despite some within society seeking to use public and media platforms to taint the image of the Hawks.

Issued by Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, 20 December 2016