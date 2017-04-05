DA says in this time of crisis, all citizens who want country to put be first again must to stand together and let their voices be heard

It is time for South Africa to March for Change!

4 April 2017

The DA encourages South Africans to join our peaceful March for Change to Beyers Naude Square, Johannesburg, on Friday, 7 April 2017.

We are also organising a number of events around the country on the same day, for those who are not able to join us in Johannesburg.

Details of these events will be made available soon.

The DA has been inundated with requests from fellow citizens who are deeply concerned about the crisis South Africa today finds itself in, and who wish to voice their anger with reckless Jacob Zuma on ‘National Shutdown’ Friday.

Each and every one of you are warmly welcome to join our peaceful marches. This is not about party politics. This is an opportunity for South Africans to unite to protect our precious, hard-won democracy, and send a loud and clear message to Jacob Zuma that his time to go is now.

In this time of crisis, it is incumbent on all South Africans who want our country to put be first again to stand together and let their voices be heard.

This will not be the last such opportunity to do so. Indeed, the DA is also looking into future marches following this Friday’s mass march to Beyers Naude Square, including to the Union Buildings.

This cannot just be a one-day event. We must continue to keep up the pressure so that Jacob Zuma is fired.

We have yet to clarify the date of this future march, and together with other parties, we will look to finalise this as soon as possible. We will communicate this information with you as soon as it becomes available.

Ke Nako! It is now time to march for our country, for our economy, for our democracy and for our shared future!

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA National Spokesperson, 4 April 2017