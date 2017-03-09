A dept has irregularly awarded a sweeping, open-ended tender to a crony of Premier Ace Magashule

The provincial department of police, roads and transport is in hot water after it bypassed the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), an entity that is by law responsible for managing large information and communication technology (ICT) tenders for government.

Instead the Free State issued and awarded what it calls the “One Stop ICT Fusion Centre” tender without Sita approval.

The three-year contract was awarded in June 2016 to TAD Consultancy and Services, a company headed by Deena Pillay, who was Magashule’s secretary while he was provincial sports minister in the mid-90’s.

Pillay did not respond to amaBhungane’s emailed questions.

Magashule’s spokesperson, Tiisetso Makhele, said Magashule and the provincial government denied “any allegation of irregularity”.

