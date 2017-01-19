Mayor wants to expose wrongdoing in the city and recover all money lost through corruption

Joburg Theatre probe reveals 8 illegal workers - Mashaba

18 January 2017

Johannesburg - Six Joburg Theatre employees had fraudulent asylum permits, while the permits of another two expired in 2016, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday.

Mashaba said his office had received a final report into alleged fraudulent activity and misconduct by eight current employees of the theatre.

This followed an investigation by Nexus Forensic Services into the authenticity of asylum permits and special work permits of foreign nationals employed in the theatre’s catering and hospitality sections.

The two permits expired by early June 2016.

A case of fraud was opened with police and the arrest of those implicated was expected soon.

Mashaba said he had written to Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, notifying him of the report.

He said he intended to expose wrongdoing in the city and recover all money lost through corruption.

Home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said there was no need for Mashaba to inform the media.

"All Mashaba needed to do was to communicate the information with us. He has access to our operational team, which is there to assist him."

Tshwete said once they had received the information, they would verify its authenticity and act on it.

