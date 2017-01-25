Fighters say society must be careful of fake news and be sure to follow authenticated pages on social media

EFF statement on fake statement calling for removal of foreign nationals from Johannesburg

23 January 2017

The EFF rejects the statement that calls for the removal of foreign nationals from the city of Johannesburg released under the name of the EFF. The statement calls for the ostracism of foreign nationals is not only fake but is contradicts everything EFF stands for.

The EFF believes that the city of Johannesburg belongs to all Africans, as does the whole of South Africa

We call on members of the EFF and the entire society to be careful of fake accounts and fake news. Both Twitter and Facebook accounts of the EFF have been authenticated. EFF statements are therefore released to the public through these outlets together with the official EFF website.

The outcomes of the EFF 3rd Plenum 2017 will be communicated at the Press Conference today, midday at the EFF Head Quarters in Braamfontein.

Issued by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi, National Spokesperson, EFF, 23 January 2017