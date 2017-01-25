Party says recent arrests and disciplinary action taken against corrupt officials is the first step in the battle against corruption

Recent arrests and disciplinary action taken by the DA-led Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality against corrupt officials in its Driver Licence Testing Centres (DLTC) is the first step in the battle against corruption.

Although this will lead to some delays in the short-term it will hopefully herald the end of corruption in our DLTC’s which are at this stage, a provincial competency.

This patent corruption has been allowed to fester under the eyes of Gauteng MEC, Ismail Vadi, for years with no substantive action being taken by him to stop the rot.

The valiant start made by the DA-led City of Johannesburg should spur the MEC to action. He should emulate this initiative and purge corrupt activities rampant in stations run by the provincial government.

The ANC has for too long acted to protect corruption, instead of taking firm action to root it out. Where we govern, the DA is working hard to change this, so that the people come first again.

Let this sterling beginning by the City of Johannesburg be the catalyst that cleans up the fraud and corruption present in South African testing stations and on our roads.

Issued by Neil Campbell, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Roads and Transport, 24 January 2017