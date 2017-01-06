Two originally found guilty in 2012 of murder, convictions converted to culpable homicide in 2014

'Jub Jub' and his accomplice granted parole

Johannesburg - Hip hop singer Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye and his accomplice Themba Tshabalala have been granted parole, the correctional services department said on Thursday.

“The department…can confirm the parole placement of Katlego Molemo Maarohanye and Themba Shabalala as approved by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards (CSPBs) of Leeuwkop and Baviaanspoort with effect from 5 January 2017,” spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

The two were originally found guilty on October 16, 2012 of murder, attempted murder, driving under the influence of drugs, and racing on a public road by the Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto.

Maarohanye and Tshabalala had crashed their Mini Coopers into a group of schoolboys in Protea North, Soweto, on March 8, 2010 during a drag race.

In October 2014, the two men’s murder convictions were overturned and converted to culpable homicide convictions.

At the time, their sentences were reduced to 10 years, two of which were suspended.

“They will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby they must comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until the sentence expires," Nxumalo said on Thursday.

Nxumalo said the families of the victims were invited to the parole board deliberations, and some participated.

Maarohanye and Tshabalala had served four years, one month and one day between bars.

“They participated in relevant correctional programmes and were further assessed by our special services experts, which amongst others include, social workers and psychologists in order to determine their suitability for parole placement. “

The four boys killed were Prince Mohube, Mlungisi Cwayi, Andile Mthombeni, and Phomello Masemola. Frank Mlambo and Fumani Mushwana were left permanently brain-damaged.

News24