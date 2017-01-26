Gareth van Onselen says the EFF leader continues to get it wrong

With all the panache of someone who has picked up the wrong item in a supermarket, Julius Malema was at pains on Monday to explain his party had got it badly wrong in supporting the appointment of Busisiwe Mkhwebane as public protector.

It took an hour for him to get there, but when the question was eventually asked he let fly.

"That is a terrible mistake we have done," he said.

Malema has a singular approach to errors of judgment. It involves summoning such levels of contempt and regret that, by the time he is done, the vitriol he pumps out has long since made you forget the party failed, and has almost entirely sucked you into his world of vicious condemnation.

