Former senior cashier accused of defrauding Bizana of R2m

Justice department worker arrested for million-rand municipal fraud

22 June 2017

Port Elizabeth - A former senior cashier accused of defrauding the Bizana Local Municipality of R2m is expected to appear in the Bizana Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said the woman worked for the Bizana Local Municipality between 2008 and 2011, where her duties included the renewal of vehicle licences.

She allegedly used the money she received for payments for personal use.

She is accused of swindling the municipality of about R2m within the four years she worked there.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday by the Mthatha Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime unit in Gauteng, where she now works for the department of justice and constitutional development.

News24