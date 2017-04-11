Court ruled that youth league could attend but were not allowed to assault, intimidate or harass anyone there

Kathrada memorial organisers mull 'options' against ANCYL

10 April 2017

Durban - The Active Citizens Movement (ACM) is considering their options against the ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal, following numerous interruptions at an Ahmed Kathrada memorial in Durban on Sunday.

They were consulting their members on their next move, ACM spokesperson Yashica Padia said in a statement on Monday.

There was a strong police presence at the event. The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban ruled on Saturday that the ANCYL could attend, but interdicted its members from assaulting, intimidating or harassing anyone there.

Padia said the ACM believed the ANCYL violated the court's order.

The ACM, which organised the memorial, had applied to the court for an interdict to bar the ANCYL from attending the event. They said they feared for the safety of keynote speaker, axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

"This conduct persisted, despite appeals by leaders of the ANC that they should behave," Padia said.

"We call on the ANCYL to issue an unequivocal public apology for the disrespectful and unlawful behaviour of its members."

ANC apology

She said the ACM welcomed the apology from ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize. He too was interrupted while speaking at the event.

Kathrada Foundation spokesperson Neeshan Balton said they were "extremely dismayed" by the ANCYL's behaviour.

"It is more disappointing because they said the reason they wanted to attend was to pay their respects to Ahmed Kathrada. Their behaviour was anything but respectful. We have an overall concern at the high degree of intolerance. The only views they want to hear are views similar to their own."

Balton welcomed Mkhize's apology and said he would support the ACM taking steps to address the interruptions.

When asked how he thought Kathrada would feel about Sunday's proceedings, Balton said: "He would not have, in my view, wanted his views to have been distorted or drowned out, irrespective of who it was who was trying to distort it."

News24