KFC attack accused allegedly assaulted in prison

9 November 2017

Pretoria – Marius Harding, the only KFC assault co-accused still in custody, has claimed that he has been the victim of multiple assaults and theft at Kgosi Mampuru II prison.

Harding, along with DJ van Rooyen, Stephan Nel, Joshua Schultz and Ockert Muller are charged with allegedly assaulting a couple during the early hours of August 3 at a KFC drive-through in Montana, Pretoria.

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday that Harding had been assaulted on different occasions at the correctional facility and that his belongings had been stolen.

Harding’s attorney Nols Nolte told the court: "He has been assaulted on various occasions, his stuff has been stolen and the individuals at the institution does not want to assist him to lay charges or assist him with [a] transfer request," said Nolte.

Nolte asked for the court’s assistance after Harding told him of the alleged assaults and theft.

Harding is the only accused who is not out on bail. Van Rooyen, Nel and Schultz, who were initially denied bail by magistrate Mothloki Rapulana, had the decision overturned by a High Court last month.

North Gauteng High Court acting judge Andre Petersen overturned the lower court's decision, and granted them bail of R5 000 each.

Muller was previously granted bail in August.

Harding, who had originally abandoned his bail application, is set to apply for bail this month after his outstanding court matters had been dealt with, Nolte told the court.

News24 previously revealed that Harding was arrested in 2014 on charges of assault and crimen injuria for allegedly assaulting three petrol pump attendants and using racial slurs at a garage in Petrus Steyn, Free State.

Harding is also facing a charge of fraud in a separate case in KwaZulu-Natal.

Harding had missed the two previous court appearances in the KFC matter as he was in KZN where he appeared on the charge of fraud.

Nolte told News24 that warrants of arrest in both cases had been cancelled and that Harding had been granted bail in both matters.

All five accused in the KFC matter have been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

The matter was postponed to November 27.

News24