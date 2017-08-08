Movement says such behaviour complicates the fight to stop racism

KFC men’s actions must be strongly condemned – Solidarity

7 August 2017

Flip Buys, Chair Person of the Solidarity Movement, said the actions of the six men who allegedly assaulted a couple at KFC in Montana, Pretoria should be strongly condemned. This follows, after the group of men were arrested when a video of the incident came to light. Buys said that people like these who assault others deserve to be subject to the full force of the law.

According to Buys this behaviour complicates the fight to stop racism. “Afrikaners cannot rage against Malema’s racist threats on the one hand, but at the same time tolerate this kind of behaviour. Racism must be fought in all its forms. These types of actions by apparent extremist individuals, gives the ANC a reason to find all white people guilty of racism with the help of new legislation, and to condemn and judge them as racist criminals,” said Buys.

“If people commit themselves to such bad behaviour and actions, the good work that the rest tries to achieve becomes undone. Everyone realises by this time that certain racist behaviour will be proclaimed from the rooftops. Rather refrain from such behaviour and work on mutual respect and recognition,” said Buys.

Issued by Francois Redelinghuys, Communication manager, Solidarity, 7 August 2017