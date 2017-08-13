Mike Moriarty says MPL was quickly hospitalised, stabilised, and bullets removed

DA condemns the shooting of Gauteng MPL Kingsol Chabalala

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is outraged to learn that DA Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and Emfuleni North Constituency Head, Kingsol Chabalala, was shot three times outside his home late last night. Mr Chabalala was quickly hospitalised, where he was stabilised and the bullets were removed.

We condemn this barbaric act in the harshest of terms, and call on the law enforcement authorities to act swiftly to bring the criminals to book.

Mr Chabalala has been instrumental in uncovering widespread corruption and the lack of service delivery in the Emfuleni Local Municipality and has worked tirelessly to grow the DA in the region.

This brutal attack is reflective of South Africa’s volatile political climate, which is marked by intolerance and in the most extreme of cases political killings.

The DA will request proactive updates on this case from Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange.

On behalf of the DA, I convey my heartfelt support to Mr Chabalala’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

Statement issued by Mike Moriarty MPL, DA Gauteng Chief Whip, 11 August 2017