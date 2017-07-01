Auditors audited the company that laundered the cash for the function, and attended wedding

While auditors are supposed to be independent, the Guptas’ cosy relationship with KPMG’s then chief executive and the KPMG partner directly responsible for their audit begs the question why South Africans are only now learning about the public funds behind the Guptas’ notorious Sun City wedding.

(See also The Dubai Laundromat – How millions milked from Free State government paid for Sun City wedding)

Rather than being an independent watchdog, KPMG’s dealings with the Guptas leave the impression that the auditor was the family’s lapdog.

Regarding the Sun City nuptials, KPMG Africa’s top executive Moses Kgosana gushed to Atul Gupta, “My wife and I were privileged to attend and enjoyed every moment and every occasion. I have never been to an event like that and probably will not because it was an event of the millennium.”

Click here to read the full story.