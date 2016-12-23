Members sing a song asking former Public Protector 'tell us, what has Zuma done?'

KZN ANCYL not over Madonsela's 'state capture' report

21 December 2016

Durban - It seems the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal is still holding former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report against her.

On Wednesday while waiting to be addressed by President Jacob Zuma and ANCYL president Collen Maine at a lecture at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, members sang, "Madonsela, yini ngepropaganda, phendula wenzeni uZuma? [Madonsela, what's with the propaganda? Tell us, what has Zuma done?]"

This was in reference to Madonsela's report which was the result of an investigation into the relationship between President Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma and the controversial Gupta family.

The event was expected to start at 12:00 but had not begun by 14:30 although Maine and ANCYL secretary general Njabulo Nzuzo had already arrived.

Hundreds of members sang while they waited for the programme to begin.

