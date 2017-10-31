Warrant officer and accomplice nabbed following undercover operation

KZN cop arrested for allegedly selling police guns, ammo to criminals

30 October 2017

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal policeman and a suspected accomplice have been arrested for allegedly selling police issued ammunition and weapons.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the 46-year-old warrant officer from Bayview police station in Chatsworth and his 50-year-old accomplice were nabbed following an undercover operation.

''The Hawks Anti-Corruption Task Team 'worked' with the duo posing as criminals and managed to purchase lots of ammunition, bullet proof vests, pepper spray and police uniforms.''

Both men were arrested on Friday and will appear at the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

News24