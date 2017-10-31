Suspect allegedly conspired to slay his confidante with a view to silencing him

KZN councillor arrested for alleged house bombing

30 October 2017

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal councillor who allegedly conspired and orchestrated the bombing of the home of a fellow public official in Newcastle has been arrested, the Hawks said on Monday.

The 36-year-old councillor from the Amajuba District Municipality was allegedly the mastermind behind the bombing of the home of a 46-year-old councillor in Newcastle two years ago, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

A team led by the Hawks, which included police detectives, Crime Intelligence and other units made the arrest on Saturday.

"It is alleged in 2015, unknown suspects allegedly planted explosives which later discharged and caused extensive damage. At the time it was suspected that the explosion was caused by bad plumbing since the explosives were allegedly concealed next to the geyser," said Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi said no case was opened at the time, but in September this year, new information led authorities to the 36-year-old.

"It is understood that the two councillors had a fallout [aligned to] allegations of undue influence and possible corruption. With that in mind the suspect conspired to slay his confidante with a view not to expose him from his alleged underground dealings."

Mulaudzi said the accused allegedly approached a potential witness and asked them not to co-operate, promising cash in return for the favour.

"On Saturday, the team reined in the suspect and he has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of the explosives act. Investigations continue."

