KZN police to intensify efforts to root out illegal firearms – provincial commissioner

27 June 2017

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are planning on clamping down on illegal weapons following seven arrests in two raids on Monday night.

KZN Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, on Tuesday said police were reaching out to communities to assist police with information.

“We will continue with our raiding in an attempt to get rid of illegal firearms in the province. I also encourage our community to give us information about anyone who may have illegal firearms in his/her possession.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Durban public order police officers conducted an intelligence driven operation in KwaMakhutha and Umkomaas, south of Durban, raiding for illegal firearms.

“The members went to a house at KwaMakhutha area where they arrested two suspects who were found in possession of an unlicensed Norinco pistol with a magazine.”

Gwala said police operations continued in the IIfracombe area where they made a further five arrests.

“Four more unlicensed firearms were recovered which includes a shotgun, 9mm pistols and a special revolver with assorted live rounds. All suspects were charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

The recovered firearms would be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province, Gwala added.

News24