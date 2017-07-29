Khume Ramulifho says diversity and transformation unit should be set up in MEC’s office

MEC Lesufi must urgently address racist incidents across the province

The Gauteng Education Department and MEC Panyaza Lesufi, have in the past week been mired with racial controversies at schools across the province.

MEC Lesufi’s swift action at some of the schools is welcomed, however, the state of policy renewal and transformation at schools has not been adequately addressed.

The DA believes that a diversity and transformation unit within the office of the MEC would be best placed to monitor and engage with all schools which have not yet aligned their values and policies to that of our Constitution.

There is no place in our democratic society for human rights abuses, racism or any form of discrimination.

Young learners should not have to be subjected to verbal abuse which is a reminder of the oppression which a minority population group had over the majority in our past.

Our born free generation must be engaged in constructive dialogue in order to challenge the status quo.

The DA implores MEC Lesufi to take up our suggestion to bring about real and meaningful change in schools facing issues of diversity.

Statement issued by Khume Ramulifho MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 28 July 2017