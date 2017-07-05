Proclamation also signed authorising investigation into dealings of land affairs dept

PRESIDENT ZUMA SIGNS AN SIU PROCLAMATION TO INVESTIGATE THE GAUTENG PROVINCIAL DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

President Jacob Zuma has, in terms of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act, 1996, (Act No. 74 of 1996), signed a Proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate, amongst others, certain matters relating to the affairs of the Gauteng Provincial Government's Department of Health.

The Proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate, the following allegations:

(a) The procurement by the Department of services of 28 non-governmental organization in whose care mental health care users were entrusted and payments made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, transparent, equitable and contrary to applicable legislation.

(b) Any unlawful or improper act or omission by officials of the Department or owner or staff of the entities referred to above.

(c) Unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Department.

(d) Non-performance by the 28 NGOs mentioned above.

(e) Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the Department;

(f) Improper or unlawful conduct by the officials or employees of the Department;

(g) Unlawful irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property;

**

PRESIDENT ZUMA SIGNS AN SIU PROCLAMATION TO INVESTIGATE THE DEPARTMENT OF RURAL DEVELOPMENT AND LAND REFORM

President Jacob Zuma has, in terms of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act, 1996, (Act No. 74 of 1996), signed a Proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate certain matters relating to the affairs of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform ( the Department).

The Proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate, amongst others, the following allegations:

(a) The acquisition by the Department of certain farms and the identification, selection and appointment of the strategic partners and beneficiaries for such farms in a manner that was not fair, transparent, equitable and contrary to applicable legislation.

(b) Misappropriation of recapitalisation funds in terms of the Department’s Recapitalisation and Development Programme in relation to the allegations mentioned above.

(c) Any improper or unlawful conduct by the officials of the Department or any other person or entity in relation the allegations mentioned above;

Statements issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 4 July 2017