'We fill forms and are promised placement, but nothing has been done'

Limpopo parents storm MEC's office over lack of space at schools

19 January 2017

Polokwane – A group of parents stormed the offices of the Limpopo department of education on Thursday for failing to place their children in schools.

They pulled a gate off its hinges, overpowered an unarmed security guard and forced their way to MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe’s office. Some children cried out as their parents forced the gate open.

The parents said the department had been sending them from pillar to post in their quest to have their children registered in schools.

Evelyn Mabelebele, one of the parents, said she was told her child had been enrolled at Flora Park Primary in Polokwane. She bought the uniform, but when she arrived, the school told her that her child was not on its list.

Motshai Kganyago told a similar story. She said she had provided all the required documents.

“It’s been two weeks now. Every day we come here. We fill forms and are promised placement, but nothing has been done.”

Earlier this week, police escorted some parents out of Flora Park Primary after officials claimed they were hostile.

Department spokesperson Naledzani Rasila said there was no space at schools, and criticised the parents’ violent approach. They were in talks with schools to place pupils, he said.

