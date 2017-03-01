SA’s one-time nuclear kingpin has disappeared from view – and persistent rumours suggest we should be asking questions

Senti Thobejane, President Jacob Zuma's former point man on South Africa's proposed R1 trillion nuclear deal, appears to have gone to ground since his sudden departure as energy adviser in late 2015.

Back then he was riding high.

He was not only advisor to Minister of Energy Tina Joemat-Pettersson, but had outlasted her two predecessors, Dipuo Peters and Ben Martins, reportedly because of his status as Zuma's personal go-to-guy on the nuclear project.

One senior Department Of Energy (DoE) official told amaBhungane that he was known in the Department of Energy as "Mr Nuclear".

Then, on September 15, 2015, Business Day reported that Thobejane had been fired.

There was never any explanation or comment from Joemat-Pettersson or the DoE; he simply dropped out of sight.

Click here to read the full story.