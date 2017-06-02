NEWS & ANALYSIS

Lt-Gen Mothiba appointed police chief - Presidency

Dr Bongani Ngqulunga |
01 June 2017
Acting tenure of Khomotso Phahlane came to an end today, 01 June 2017

PRESIDENT ZUMA APPOINTS LT-GENERAL MOTHIBA AS ACTING NATIONAL COMMISSIONER OF THE POLICE

President Jacob Zuma has appointed Lieutenant-General Mothiba as the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), with immediate effect.

The acting tenure of Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane came to an end today, 01 June 2017

The President has thanked Lt-Gen Phahlane for the leadership of the Police during his acting tenure.

Lt-General Mothiba is currently the SAPS Divisional Head of the Management Intervention Unit.

President Zuma has congratulated the new Acting Commissioner and wishes him all the success in his new responsibility.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, Pretoria, 1 June 2017

 

Ethereum gives bitcoin a run for its money as cryptocurrencies mutate
Mark Ingham on MediClinic, Taste, Joffe-Hedderwick’s new combo – and stocks they left
SA shoppers cutting back as Zuptoids increase their girths
Malala and Gracey: A user’s guide to what the beep is going on in South Africa
More headaches for MTN as SA court allows Turkcell to launch $4.2bn lawsuit

iSERVICE FEED