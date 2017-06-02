Acting tenure of Khomotso Phahlane came to an end today, 01 June 2017

PRESIDENT ZUMA APPOINTS LT-GENERAL MOTHIBA AS ACTING NATIONAL COMMISSIONER OF THE POLICE

President Jacob Zuma has appointed Lieutenant-General Mothiba as the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), with immediate effect.

The acting tenure of Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane came to an end today, 01 June 2017.

The President has thanked Lt-Gen Phahlane for the leadership of the Police during his acting tenure.

Lt-General Mothiba is currently the SAPS Divisional Head of the Management Intervention Unit.

President Zuma has congratulated the new Acting Commissioner and wishes him all the success in his new responsibility.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, Pretoria, 1 June 2017