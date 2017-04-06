DG says his departure and that of his previous principals should not necessarily lead to a change of course

MEDIA STATEMENT NATIONAL TREASURY CONFIRMS IMMINENT DEPARTURE OF LUNGISA FUZILE

Director General Lungisa Fuzile today confirms reports of his imminent departure at National Treasury. Fuzile’s contract was due to end in May 2018, however last week he requested former Minister Pravin Gordhan for a redetermination of his contract with the exit date of 15 May 2017. He has been indicating his desire to leave the Treasury for some time.

In the past few days, Fuzile has been focusing on ensuring a smooth hand over to Minister Malusi Gigaba. Whilst Fuzile has indicated his flexibility to stay on for reasonable amount of time if needed, he and the Minister are in discussions on how to ensure that a smooth transition and the institutional strength of National Treasury is sustained and reinforced.

On continuity Fuzile says, his departure and that of his previous principals should not necessarily lead to a change of course as the mandate of National Treasury is reinforced by the Constitution and a number of other legislations, Fuzile says. He says, National Treasury officials are competent, highly skilled professionals who are very conscious of their higher duty. Their commitment and diligence is not attached to a Minister, and they will continue to serve the nation to ensure protection of the fiscus and the sound financial management in South Africa under the current leadership of Minister Malusi Gigaba and Deputy Minister Sfiso Buthelezi.

Fuzile, a diligent and committed public servant, leaves National Treasury after 20 years of service. He moved within the ranks from a Deputy Director after joining in 1998. In May 2017, he will be completing six years in his role as Director General of National Treasury.

Statement issued by Treasury, 5 April 2017