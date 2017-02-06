President does not play any role when it comes to salary and conditions of service of the PP

Presidency outraged by use of President’s name in Public Protector remuneration issues

4 February 2017

The Presidency is outraged by utterances by the former Public Protector Adv Thuli Madonsela on ENCA that she is being "targeted" by President Jacob Zuma on reported deductions from her gratuity at her former place of employment, the Office of the Public Protector.

According to section 2(2) of the Public Protector Act, the remuneration and conditions of service of the Public Protector are determined by Parliament.

The President does not play any role when it comes to salary and conditions of service of the Public Protector. It is unfortunate that Adv. Madonsela decided to use the President's name in matters which do not involve him.

The abuse of the name of the President in such a matter is preposterous and disappointing.

The Presidency urges Adv Madonsela to refrain from such conduct.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 4 February 2016