In replying affidavit forum denies trying to defame or intimidate the Premier

Mahumapelo must expect his behaviour to be scrutinised - business forum

8 March 2017

Johannesburg – The North West Business Forum (NWBF) has submitted its responding affidavit in a matter brought against it by Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Last week Mahumapelo filed an urgent application to stop members of the forum from making defamatory statements against him.

The NWBF launched a campaign, which included a song, to get Mahumapelo removed from office in 2015. He turned to the courts seeking redress. He also claimed that he was worried as he had heard that the forum intended to intensify its efforts.

"It is clear that the applicant is a public figure and the applicant has through his own controversial conduct elicited responses and commentary, as well as investigation from various stakeholders," the forum's chairperson, Fana Moraka, said in court papers.

He also said his affidavit was compiled on behalf of all respondents in the matter, including Sello Mogodiri, Themba Gwabeni and Oupa Mphomane, who are the leaders of the business forum.

"The NWBF is indeed opposed to the applicant's continued involvement in government and or public service, be that as premier of the North West province or otherwise," said Moraka.

Premier 'lied' about Molefe's membership

He also said that Mahumapelo did not serve in the best interests of the broader business community in the province.

The NWBF accused the premier of being involved in the establishment of Southern African Rare Game Breeders Holdings, a project which it claims was formed under corrupt circumstances and not for the benefit of the public.

It also ties Mahumapelo to newly-appointed MP Brian Molefe, claiming in its papers that even though the premier was aware that the embattled former Eskom CEO was never a member of any branch in the platinum-rich province he supported claims that he was.

Molefe and the Gupta family were implicated in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report. Mahumapelo has, on a number of occasions, praised the family which has close ties to the president.

The business forum also denies trying to defame or intimidate the premier.

"None of the respondents, or the NWBF, have ever threatened the applicant with violence and or violent action," said Moraka.

The matter is set to be heard on March 14.

News24