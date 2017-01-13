Phumzile Van Damme says party leader was not able to meet with Mahmoud Abbas because of a scheduling conflict

DA Leader Maimane visits Israel and Palestine

The Leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mr Mmusi Maimane, is currently visiting Israel and the Palestinian Territories in order to listen and learn about the conflict first hand and to discuss how South Africa should be playing a more constructive role in bringing the parties together for peace. He is also here, as a person of deep faith, to visit some of the most important holy places that are of spiritual meaning to him.

While there, the Leader has met with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Bougie Herzog. A meeting with the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mr Mahmoud Abbas was scheduled, but was cancelled by his office due to a scheduling conflict in the President's diary.

Mr Maimane also met with Palestinian officials in Ramallah and Rawabi, and with Palestinian human rights activists. He has also met with senior representatives of the Palestinian and Israeli business community to discuss how business and trade can be used to advance peace when politics is failing to make progress.

This is in keeping with the DA's commitment to a two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine exist side by side, which is the position of the South African Government as well as the United Nations.

Under the DA's leadership, South Africa will play a constructive role in bringing the two parties together instead of inflaming tensions between them.

The DA will always place human rights at the centre of its international relations, a moral policy long disregarded by the ANC.

Statement issued by Phumzile Van Damme MP, Democratic Alliance National Spokesperson, 12 January 2016