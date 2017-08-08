ANC MP says motion of no confidence a 'silver bullet' to rescue ailing country

Makhosi Khoza calls on ANC MPs to 'do the right thing'

7 August 2017

Cape Town - ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has called on her colleagues in the National Assembly to "do the right thing" in supporting a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Khoza released a statement on Monday saying that the motion to be held on Tuesday was not a "silver bullet" to rescue the ailing country, but it was a "critical step" for South Africa to take back its democracy.

"Our democracy has been usurped by a suffocating web of greed, corruption and patronage that has become the hallmark of the current ANC leadership," she said.

"The ANC is my political home. The ANC is my heritage and I want to be very clear, the ANC is not rotten."

Khoza said there were many honest and patriotic members of the ANC, and the decision to vote for the motion was not an easy one to consider.

"These people live the values and principles upon which the ANC was founded. Unfortunately, the leader of our party no longer subscribes to those values and principles."

She bemoaned that she had been "complicit" in propping up Zuma during seven previous motions of no confidence.

"As [an] ANC member, I rationalised my votes, believing a united ANC would eventually stand against the leader who has failed us. But that has not happened."

Not a vote against ANC

The decision was therefore a difficult one for many MPs.

"As a loyal ANC member, there is nothing simple about supporting tomorrow's vote of no confidence. Retribution will be swift and costly. Good ANC MPs who choose to do the right thing are likely to find themselves immediately recalled and cast out of the party.

"These are people with homes and children, with families to feed and school fees to pay. Their single act of defiance will have costly ramifications beyond just themselves and it is important [that] South Africans recognise the magnitude of what we are asking these ANC MPs to do."

But Khoza was adamant that supporting the vote of no confidence was not a vote against the ANC, but a vote against Zuma.

"It is a vote against the kleptocracy President Jacob Zuma has actively developed during his tenure as the leader of the ANC and president of the country. It is a vote against corruption.

"It is a vote to protect the social security net that is critical to so many of our citizens and it is a vote in defence of our democracy.

"Corruption widens the racial and economic divides in this country, and the actions of a few have stolen South Africa's freedom with corruption and greed.

"Our people will not progress if ethics, hard work, talent and diligence are doomed to play second fiddle to cronyism.

"Today I call on all MPs to vote with their conscience. The road will not be easy, but we will walk it together. We must do the right thing and the right thing is to support tomorrow’s vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma."

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete is due to announce at 15:30 on Monday whether the vote will be held via open or secret ballot in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the #UniteBehind coalition will hold a march to Parliament from 15:00 on Monday in support of the motion.

News24