DA Chief Whip says ANC infighting is paralysing Parliament and the State and this cannot continue

Khoza’s axing shows the ANC cannot be trusted The axing of the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Makhosi Khoza, is the clearest example yet of how the ANC’s in-fighting is preventing Parliament from doing the people’s business.

The message this sends to other Chairpersons and office bearers in Parliament is that if they do their job and fulfil their constitutional obligations in trying to force accountability, they will be punished.

The ANC cannot be trusted, not even by their own Members of Parliament.

The ANC leave delinquents like Bathabile Dlamini, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane and Mduduzi Manana to put the lives and livelihoods of ordinary citizens at risk yet gun for members who had the guts to vote to remove a President who has literally sold our country to the highest bidder.

ANC infighting is paralysing Parliament and the State and this cannot continue.

Our country desperately needs a new beginning. That is why the DA has called for Parliament to be dissolved and for fresh elections to be held.

The ANC is too far gone to self-correct and this in-fighting will only get worse as the December elective conference gets closer.

It is time for the people to have their say.

South Africa needs to go to the polls to usher in the change it deserves. The sooner the better.

Statement issued by John Steenhuisen MP, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance, 17 August 2017