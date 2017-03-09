Party says following robbery more SAPS members should be deployed to fight against organised crime

DA repeats calls for Premier Makhura to increase police presence at OR Tambo

8 March 2017

The DA will today write to Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, requesting that he deploy more SAPS members to OR Tambo International Airport on a permanent basis to effectively fight against organised crime syndicates targeting national key points – such as those who committed yesterday’s multi-million Rand robbery.

Failure to do so not only places people’s lives at risk, but deals a damaging blow to investment and tourism within the province.

I have previously written to Community Safety MEC, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, to urgently intervene and engage with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department to increase their visibility along with SAPS.

The MEC’s lack of response is indicative of an administration that does not have the best interests of people at heart.

The safety of travellers who access the airport should be a priority 24/7.

Gauteng is the number one business travel destination in the country, and with this reputation, safety at our main port of entry to the province must be prioritised.

Issued by Michele Clarke, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Community Safety, 8 March 2017