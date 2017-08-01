Party says EFF leader's comments nothing other than racial fearmongering and indicates a deep-seated prejudice

DA condemns Malema’s anti-Indian comments

31 July 2017

The Democratic Alliance strongly condemns the irresponsible and racially divisive comments made by Julius Malema at the EFF rally in Durban over the weekend.

Malema made a number of sweeping statements, aimed at racially stereotyping all Indian South Africans.

Malema’s comments were nothing other than racial fearmongering. It indicates deep-seated prejudiced views that have no place in our constitutional democracy.

The DA would never condone any businesses that do not respect our labour laws or exploits its workers. However, leaders like Mr Malema should be careful not to make generalised racial statements that serve only to fuel racial hatred.

The DA appeals to Julius Malema to apologise for his bigoted comments.

The DA wants to build a non-racial, non-sexist South Africa, filled with opportunities and hope for all our people. We condemn any actions and statements that undermine this vision.

Issued by Haniff Hoosen, DA KZN Chairperson, 31 July 2017