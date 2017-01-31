ZimPF says Zimbabwean youths failed the nation by allowing Mugabe to continue clinging to power

Malema's 'Grandpa it's enough' comments were 'spot on' - Zim opposition

30 January 2017

Cape Town – Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema was "spot on" when he called on Zimbabwe's "Grandpa" Robert Mugabe, 92, to step down, former vice president Joice Mujuru’s party has reportedly said.

According to News Day, the opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) said that Zimbabwean youths had failed the nation and the region by allowing Mugabe to continue clinging on to power.

"As youths, we are deeply concerned that as a youthful nation, we have failed to unpack the elephant in our own house, much to the disappointment of our neighbours from South Africa," ZimPF’s interim youth spokesperson Khulani Ndlovu was quoted as saying.

Malema made headlines with his recent "Grandpa it's enough" comments in which he called on Mugabe to relinquish power.

Mugabe has been in power since 1980 when the southern African country attained its independence from colonial Britain.

Malema said Mugabe was "incapable of discharging his duties" and called on members of the ruling Zanu-PF party to be brave enough to tell the nonagenarian to go.

His comments drew a lot of criticism from Mugabe's government, with Information Minister Christopher Mushohwe describing his attack on the veteran leader as "irritatingly despicable".

But Ndlovu said: "As ZimPF youths, we feel challenged by Malema's sentiments. While Malema singled out Zanu-PF as cowards for failing to be honest with the old man, it is necessary to exercise self-audit as citizens of Zimbabwe and ask ourselves if we have been honest enough to both, Mugabe and Zanu-PF."

Ndlovu said Zanu PF officials were not only cowards, but were also not fit to replace Mugabe, the report said.

