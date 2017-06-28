Legal team says client will not plead guilty as he acted in self-defense

Malema's lawyer granted bail

27 June 2017

Polokwane - Julius Malema's lawyer has been granted bail of R10 000 by the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The EFF leader arrived in court where lawyer Tumi Mokoena was appearing for attempted murder. Mokoena was arrested last week after four farm workers were shot and wounded at Zebediela Citrus farm in Limpopo.

His legal team told court that their client will not plead not guilty as he acted in self-defence.

According to an affidavit he submitted to the court during the bail application, Mokoena was cornered and confronted by workers when he opened allegedly opened fire against the group last Thursday.

At least four workers including a security guard were shot and wounded.More to follow.

News24