Minister says his adviser will exercise freedom of expression in a responsible manner, taking due regard of his position

Malikane's 'utterances will be aligned with government policies' - Gigaba

16 May 2017

Cape Town – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that his controversial advisor's "utterances will be aligned with government policies" from now on.

Since being appointed as Gigaba's advisor, Chris Malikane – a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand – has expressed his views on nationalisation and taking up arms to achieve radical economic transformation, on a number of platforms.

This has raised a few eyebrows, not in the least from DA MP and spokesperson on finance, David Maynier.

On the list of questions posed to Gigaba during last Wednesday's sitting of the National Assembly, was a question by Maynier which read as follows: "Whether he has taken any steps to ensure that his economic advisor, Professor Chris Malikane, does not make any more public statements that are contrary to government’s economic policies; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details?"

Time didn't allow Gigaba to answer this question.

As per Parliament's rules, he had to respond in writing, and his answer was released on Tuesday morning.

It reads as follows: "He has since gone through government policy induction in order to align his academic life to the role of Minister of Finance.

"Therefore his utterances will be aligned with government policies henceforth, bearing in mind that one of the key features of a democracy is freedom of expression. Of course, this must be exercised in a responsible manner, taking due regard of the position that such person holds."

