Mamelodi residents protest over electricity cuts

12 July 2017

Pretoria - Residents of Nellmapius in Mamelodi East took to the streets in protest on Wednesday afternoon, after being without electricity for 24 hours.

Police had to close a nearly 2km section of Solomon Mahlangu Drive as protesters blocked various parts of the road with stones and rubbish, which they set alight.

About 100 protesters marched up and down the road, demanding that the electricity be restored, after allegedly being without power for most of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We haven’t had electricity since Wednesday, we are very angry," said one resident who did not want to be named.

"We are pissed, we will continue protesting until they put the lights back on," said another.

Infuriated residents said, after a planned power outage by the City of Tshwane on Tuesday, the power to Nellmapius extension seven and eight was not restored.

The City of Tshwane said their energy and electricity department had embarked on scheduled maintenance and upgrading work of the Mamelodi - 3 132/11kV substation, and that large parts of Mamelodi would be without power from 7:00 to 17:00 on Tuesday.

'Power will be restored to the area'

The maintenance work entailed the installation of new electricity components inside the substation, which would help reduce unplanned maintenance, limit possible breakdowns, improve performance of power supply in the area, and reduce constant major repairs that result in power outages.

Protesting Nellmapius residents said they were aware of the maintenance, but claimed their power was never restored with the rest of Mamelodi.

The City’s Lidela Mashigo said that extensions seven and eight in Nellmapius were not up for maintenance on Tuesday, but that the area had been hit by three cable faults yesterday afternoon.

"Our team of electricians is still onsite, finalising repairs," said Mashigo.

"The challenge and delay when it comes to effecting repairs has been due to the fact that the cable that supplies power to the affected residents lies under a waterlogged ground."

"It is estimated that, by this evening, power will be restored to the area."

Public Order Police were monitoring the situation, which was still tense.

