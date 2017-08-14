WCape MEC was in Nyanga when the incident happened

Police confirm robber shot dead after attempted robbery of Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz

Cape Town - Police have confirmed that one robber was fatally shot, while another was injured following an attempted armed robbery of Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz on Saturday morning.

A bystander was also wounded during the shooting, said Captain FC van Wyk.

The shooting incident took place outside the Assembly of God Church on Zwelitsha Drive in Nyanga.

"It is alleged that two suspects tried to rob the MEC and his spokesperson of their cellphones. The MEC's close protectors fired shots in response. IPID has taken over the investigation," Van Wyk said.

Speaking to eNCA from the Nyanga police station after the attack, Fritz said he was in a car waiting to speak at a youth event when a man approached and demanded the car's occupants hand over their cellphones.

Fritz said the man attempted to shoot one of his bodyguards but the gun jammed.

He said that his bodyguard then threw his cellphone on the ground to distract the robber, and was then able to upholster his own weapon.

"I heard lots of shooting. I was lying on the floor. It was very traumatic. One thing that struck me the most was the impunity with which these guys were. The arrogance was amazing," he said.

The MEC said his phone at the time was on the car seat.

Fritz spokesperson Sihle Ngobese was not immediately available for comment. His phone rang unanswered.

News24