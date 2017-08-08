Save SA shares its disgust, says there is no place in leadership for men who assault women

ANC statement on allegations levelled against Cde Mdu Manana

7 August 2017

It is with great disappointment that the African National Congress has noted the accusations of violence against women leveled against the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Comrade Mduduzi Manana. According to the reports, Comrade Manana assaulted a woman following an altercation at a Johannesburg night club over the weekend.

Such behavior is unacceptable and should be roundly condemned by all in our society. Regardless of the circumstances or the identity of the perpetrator or victim, violence against women is the shame of our times and inimical to the call the ANC has consistently made that we seek a South Africa where “a young woman in the middle of the night, can walk alone without the fear of assault, attack or rape, going back home from wherever she comes from.” Achieving this vision requires 365 days of action against violence against women and amongst others, societal leaders that lead by example.

The African National Congress calls upon our law enforcement agencies to act without fear or favor to investigate these allegations and bring the perpetrators to book. As a nation we must unambiguously affirm the rights of women to safety, freedom, justice and equality and send a clear message that as a country, we are united and resolute in our commitment to mercilessly fight this heinous pandemic against our women.

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, the African National Congress, 7 August 2017

The ANCWL statement on the alleged physical assault of women by Mduduzi Manana and his friends

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted the disturbing reports alleging that the Deputy Minister of Higher Education Cde Mduduzi Manana and his friends physically assaulted women at a Pub in the past weekend.

The ANCWL condemns violence against women and perpetrators must face the might of the law. Whilst we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty, the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of violence and wishes to reiterate this position. Based on media reports, we are led to believe that a case has been reported to the police and we urge all witnesses to come foward to assist law enforcement agencies in resolving the matter.

All shall be equal before the law and we are hoping for a fair and just trial as no one is above the law. As we mark the 61st anniversary of the women's month, society must unite against the scourge of violence against women and children. Women's Rights are Human Rights.

Issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General

Deputy Minister Manana must apologise and resign immediately

The DA has learned with shock and anger about the alleged assault by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Mduduzi Manana, on a woman in a Johannesburg night club. We condemn this act in the strongest terms.

In our country which is plagued by unacceptably high levels of gender-based violence, this behaviour only seeks to normalise and perpetuate violence against women.

While we welcome that a criminal case has been opened against him, this is simply not enough.

Deputy Minister Manana must immediately apologise and then resign from his post. He is clearly unsuited to hold it.

If the ANC government were at all serious about protecting women, they would immediately suspend him pending a full and thorough investigation.

However, the ANC has a history of protecting those who break the law and clearly cannot be trusted to protect those they have been elected to serve.

Members of Parliament who breach the Ethics Act must be investigated by the Public Protector.

The DA will, therefore, report Deputy Minister Manana to the Public Protector for breaching section 2.1 (d) of the Executive Ethics Code, which states that Members of Parliament must “act in all respects in a manner that is consistent with the integrity of their office or the government.”

The DA stands in solidarity with the victim and others who have been affected by gender-based violence. We will continue to work for a society where elected leaders do not feel they can attack women and get away with it.

Issued by Hlomela Bucwa, DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, 7 August 2017

Manana must go – there is no place in leadership for men who assault women

The Save South Africa campaign demands the immediate resignation of Deputy Education Minister Mduduzi Manana – and if he refuses to resign, he should be fired.

Manana has already admitted on social media that he was involved in an assault on two women over the weekend. His acknowledgement that “I’m not denying allegations leveled against me, neither proud” is already sufficient grounds for him to step down, as there is no place in leadership – or anywhere in society -- for men who assault women.

Manana should be ashamed of himself, and if he refuses to step down -- or tries to use the fact that there is a pending assault case against him as reason to hold on to his government position -- then he must be kicked out out.

Government websites and social media accounts are replete with statements condemning violence against women. Now government must walk the talk, and act against one of its own.

Issued by Save South Africa, 7 August 2017