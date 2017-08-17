Fighters say politicians that were involved in massacre will never be held accountable by this govt

EFF marks the 5th Anniversary of Marikana Massacre

16 August 2017

The EFF marks the Fifth Anniversary of the brutal murder of 34 Mineworker by the ANC government. The workers were on strike demanding a minimum wage of R12500 from Lonmin. In stead of intervening in the interests of the workers, the ANC government chose the side of white monopoly capital, protected its interest and killed black workers.

The Marikana massacre must always be seen as a key evidence of the moral bankruptcy of the ruling party and its demise as a progressive societal force. On this day, the ANC registered itself in the same historic archive as the murderous apartheid regime. They both have the blood of innocent black people in their hands.

The memory of Marikana massacre must always remind us of the plight of all black workers under the ANC rule. It must always remind us that this government always chooses the side of profit and white monopoly industries instead of black workers. The EFF has vowed to ensure that the ANC is punished for presiding over this massacre; we shall ensure that it is removed from power and replaced with an economic emancipation government.

We know for sure that all politicians that were involved in the massacre will never be held accountable by this government. Cyril Ramaphosa, Nathi Mthethwa and Suzan Shabangu continue to enjoy cabinet status despite participating is the murder of black workers. Nevertheless, no amount of time and executive positions will ever erase the blood on their hands. We shall never forget and given the opportunity, we shall make sure that they are prosecuted for their role in the massacre.

Finally, a lasting solution to the working conditions of Mineworker is nationalization of mines. Mining companies have not only exploited black workers over the centuries; they have also drained South Africa's tax base through the immoral profit shifting and illicit financial flows mechanisms. The mines must be expropriated from the multinational cooperations and be used as key drivers towards industrialization in our country for the benefit of all.

Issued by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi, National Spokesperson, EFF, 16 August 2017