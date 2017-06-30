Minister shocked and saddened by shooting at Cape Town cop shop

28 June 2017

Cape Town – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula expressed his shock and sadness after police officers were attacked at Lingelethu West police station in Cape Town on Wednesday.

He said two suspects entered the station with rifles and started shooting.

When one jumped over the counter, a police officer retaliated and shot at him. The officer was wounded in the exchange of fire, but is in a stable condition in hospital.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said three people had entered the station just before 03:00, ostensibly to report a robbery.

All three were still on the run.

Mbalula said the perpetrators would be held accountable for their actions.

“Police are protectors of communities and we will not allow these kinds of acts to undermine the authority of the state,” he said.

He urged citizens to come forward with any information, and also wished the policeman a speedy recovery.

News24