Mbalula in 'full support' of new acting crime intelligence head

Cape Town – Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday that he is in "full support" of General King Bhoyi Ngcobo’s appointment as acting Crime Intelligence head.

Ngcobo should "unite" crime intelligence personnel and create an enabling environment for all members to focus on the battle against crime, Mbalula said in a statement.

"We have a scourge of violence against women and children, the trio crimes which include grievous bodily harm. We are entering the heightened season of cash-in-transit heist and shopping mall gangs. All these must be prevented, detected, interrupted and prosecuted," Mbalula said.

Police ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the primary role of Crime Intelligence is to protect national interests and provide information to station commanders and ministers in their task to keep South Africans safe.

"The position of Acting Divisional Commissioner is one of the most critical positions in our law enforcement establishment," Mhaga said.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the South African Police Service (SAPS) announced that Ngcobo had been appointed to the position.

He was previously Head of VIP Protection Services and was one of President Jacob Zuma's "most trusted bodyguards".

Major-General Pat Mokushane was fired as acting head of crime intelligence on Monday for apparently lacking security clearance.

SAQA verification

In February, City Press reported that Ngcobo was promoted to Head of VIP Protection Services, despite allegedly not having the required NQF Level 6.

He allegedly submitted a matric certificate which many within the SAPS alleged was falsified.

At the time, police spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer told City Press that the matter is being dealt with internally and that the "department is not prepared to converse via the media".

In a statement in May, De Beer, however, said "contrary to the malicious media reports", Ngcobo did not falsify his matric certificate.

She said SAPS referred the matter to the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) for verification, which confirmed that Major General Ngcobo’s matric qualification was valid.

Ngcobo was among those Zuma praised in a speech last October at the funeral of one of his other bodyguards, known as Mashimane, the Mail & Guardian reported.

Zuma named Ngcobo as one of the "echo group" of his protectors, who had resisted pressure from "plotters" to inform on him during his time in the political wilderness.

