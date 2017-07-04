Minister also proposed that party expand its top six

Mbalula proposes overhaul of ANC Constitution

3 July 2017

Johannesburg - ANC head of policy renewal Fikile Mbalula has proposed major changes which, if approved, will overhaul the party's Constitution.

Speaking on a document on organisation renewal and design which he presented to delegates at the policy conference on Saturday, Mbalula made four proposals which will see the party's Constitution amended.

Mbalula proposed that a maximum target of 65% National Executive Committee (NEC) members be allowed to serve on the country’s Cabinet.

"This institutional arrangement will allow the organisation to have an objective view and influence on developments in government, civil society, the economy and international arena."

Mbalula said in this way, the ANC could intervene strategically on any challenges. He said the proposal would allow the NEC to be a balanced mix of cadres in government and those engaged in civil society and business.

He called for a resolution on the establishment of the revolutionary electoral council to be implemented.

"It is recommended that critical aspects of the through the eye of a needle policy document be incorporated into the Constitution. The ANC nominations and election processes must be reviewed to allow for open contestation with provisions for the membership to engage the candidates."

He said the council will be elected among the best of the best in the ANC, "not those who have retired themselves to the point that you are not interested to stand for leadership, not necessarily [because of] age".

The council, he said, would tackle issues of factionalism and ensure that the eye of the needle policy document was enforced.

The council would also ensure that those elected to leadership roles must have impeccable credentials.

Mbalula said the committee also proposed that its nominations and election processes must be reviewed to allow for open contestation with provisions for the membership to engage the candidates.

He said the powers to hire and fire leaders will still remain in the hands of the branches.

"They nominate. The scrutiny in terms of nomination or whether or not the people have made the criteria, they must pass the test through the revolutionary council."

Mbalula also proposed that the ANC must expand its top six. He said this proposal did not only come from the youth league but from other structures.

"In the organisational design, we are considering that as well."

The committee is also looking at proposing that its parliamentary caucus as well as the integrity commission must find expression in the party's Constitution.

He said without it, it was like the courts having no power to subpoena people.

"They must make decisions on the issues that individuals have raised. The integrity commission could have the teeth to bite in relation to issues... That goes for legislative caucuses and also we say they must equally find expression in the Constitution."

The centre of power of the integrity commission must be affirmed, he said. The integrity commission has on several occasions complained that the NEC was failing to act against President Jacob Zuma.

It once asked for Zuma's resignation and later withdrew.

News24