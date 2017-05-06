In Newcastle EFF leader says such meetings will lead to white racists thinking they have a place in SA

Cape Town - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says former African National Congress presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki should not share a stage with "apartheid criminal" FW de Klerk.

Malema was speaking on Friday after the Newcastle Magistrate's Court postponed his "land grabs" case to October 13.

"I saw today that Mbeki and Motlanthe are meeting with De Klerk saying they are finding solutions to SA," the party quoted Malema on Twitter during his speech outside the court.

"That's a problem because... by recognising De Klerk, Mbeki and Motlanthe make a mistake that will lead to white racists thinking they still have a place in SA.

"The inability of ANC to punish apartheid criminals like De Klerk is why white racists are still proud amongst us."

He said De Klerk can never find solutions to democratic SA because he presided over the mass murder of black people during apartheid.

The three former presidents along with seven national foundations shared a stage on Friday to kick off a national dialogues initiative on the multiple crises currently facing the country.

Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was also participating.

'Plan to avoid jail'

Malema also used the platform once again to tear into President Jacob Zuma and white monopoly capital.

"Zuma is not a problem. He is just an irritation. The real problem is white monopoly capital which we will confront on removing Zuma," he continued, referencing the motion of no confidence and a possible secret ballot.

"ANC is in the business of pleasing white people. They do everything to please whites."

He said Zuma had a 20-year plan to avoid the 783 charges of corruption still outstanding against him.

"Let me tell you, Zuma planned 10 years ago that Nkosazana [Dlamini-Zuma] will be president of the ANC. Then, it will be Edward Zuma [his son] 10 years after."

"We must fight this, to avoid South Africa from being a monarchy."

He told his supporters and voters that if they "don't want a junk country, stop voting for a junk ANC".

'Go occupy land'

Malema's appearance in court was brief on Friday.

Prosecutors asked that his case be heard on October 13, pending Malema's legal challenge over the constitutionality of the 1956 Riotous Assemblies Act.

After court adjourned, Malema again called for his supporters to occupy land, as a white magistrate "could never understand" the pain of the land issue.

"Please go on a occupy the land [sic]. This land struggle has led to many blacks having a place they call a home."

In 2016, Malema was charged twice for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act over comments he made to supporters in Newcastle and Bloemfontein.

The EFF has always maintained that the charges against Malema were a waste of time, and an attempt to keep the party distracted from honouring its political programme.

News24