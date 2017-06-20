DA MPL says with all obstacles to viewing documents, suspicions are fueled

MEC hides suspected ICT tender corruption

19 June 2017

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi’s office has once again refused the DA access to view the ICT tender documentation at his office in Johannesburg.

On Wednesday last week, Khume Ramulifho, the DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, upon visiting the MEC’s office, was denied access and told to submit another request but as yet has received no response.

MEC Lesufi’s officials have reneged on their agreement to have the DA view these documents.

This comes as the DA submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act application to obtain relevant information on the ICT tender awarded two years ago.

The PAIA application was refused and the DA had lodged an appeal which was also rejected.

With all these obstacles to viewing the documents, suspicions are fuelled over alleged tender corruption.

Last year, the DA was reliably informed that the department could have saved millions of rands had the ICT tender been awarded to an alternative service provider.

It is alleged that the products that were delivered to schools in the province were not the same as those outlined by the tender specifications.

The DA believes that all tender processes must be transparent. They must be open to public scrutiny.

Once we’ve obtained the documents, the DA will thoroughly investigate the information and will not hesitate to take strong action if the allegations of wrongdoing are found to be true.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 19 June 2017