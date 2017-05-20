DA leader says he wants to press the matter with the NDPP personally, after Minister Mike Masutha’s vague reply

DA requests meeting with NDPP Shaun Abrahams over indecision on Zuma Nkandla charges

Last week, I wrote to the Minister of Justice, Michael Masutha, requesting that he urgently see to it that a decision is taken on the already concluded investigation into the eight charges of corruption regarding the Nkandla scandal I laid against President Jacob Zuma in March 2014.

In a vague reply, the Minister of Justice stated that he would not intervene, but would continue to “monitor the situation”. This response is wholly inadequate and shows a Minister who is compromised and refuses to take responsibility, preferring to continue to defend and shield Jacob Zuma.

I have therefore requested an urgent meeting with the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv. Shaun Abrahams, in order to press the matter with him personally. As the complainant in this case, I cannot accept that a decision still hasn’t been taken in over 3 years. If no commitment is made by Adv Abrahams in this meeting, we will be left with no choice but to approach the courts to compel the National Prosecuting Authority to take a decision to either charge or not charge President Jacob Zuma for his role in the Nkandla scandal.

The Minister of Police has stated in a reply to my Written Parliamentary Question that the investigation “has been concluded”, and that “the case docket was handed into the office of the NDPP on 21 August 2015, for a decision on prosecution”. And since August 2015, the NPA has seemingly avoided this matter in its entirety.

This matter is not a complicated one. An investigation has been concluded, and the docket has been sent to the NPA. The role of the NPA is simple – it must decide to either prosecute Jacob Zuma or not prosecute Jacob Zuma.

The NPA cannot carry out a mandate of selective prosecution. This is a direct violation of its duty to prosecute without fear, favour or prejudice. Mr Abrahams faces the simple task of doing his job by prosecuting any citizen who has a case to answer for, even if that person happens to be the Head of State.

Statement issued by Mmusi Maimane MP, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 19 May 2017