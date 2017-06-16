Kebby Maphatsoe welcomes new Charter's 30% black shareholding requirement

UMKHONTO WE SIZWE MILITARY VETERANS ASSOCIATION (MKMVA) WELCOMES THE NEW MINING CHARTER Thursday, 15 June 2017 The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) welcomes the new Mining Charter that the Minister of Mineral Resources, Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, released today. MKMVA is on record to have called for a significant increase in black ownership and overall participation in the mining sector. This call of ours was again repeated at our recent 5th National Conference, which was held last weekend from the 8th to the 11th of June 2017. The mining sector, although no longer as dominant in our economy as it was decades ago, remains a critical and major part of our economy. It still remains one of the most exploitative sectors in the whole bull-work of White Monopoly Capital control over our economy. Just this week the former Chairperson of Eskom, Dr. Ben Ngubane, revealed the strangle grip that the major, primarily white owned coal producers, have on the supply of coal to Eskom. This is just one example among many. With the new Mining Charter that Minister Zwane now announced black ownership and overall black participation in the sector will be actively promoted. As such the new Mining Charter is an important instrument for the Radical Economic Transformation of the mining sector. It is significant that the Charter raises the threshold for black shareholders in new prospecting and mining rights. We welcome the provision that all new prospecting must have a minimum of 50 plus 1 black person shareholding, and that this must also include voting rights. Furthermore all new mining rights must have a minimum of 30% black shareholding between employees, stake holding communities and entrepreneurs. We applaud the sensitivity that the Minister shows for the concerns of mine workers who have been among the worst exploited of the working class in South Africa. The allocation of an 8% shareholding to workers, which is allocated separate from that of entrepreneurs is a long overdue step. We are also pleased that the holders of mining rights are being required to submit plans for housing and acceptable living conditions that must cater for the human dignity and the privacy of workers. As to expected the Chamber of Mines, which looks after the interests of the big conglomerate (overwhelmingly white capital controlled) mining houses immediately resisted these progressive measures. As these kind of organisations that represent the interests of owners and bosses usually do, they are now throwing in the red herring of inadequate consulting, and try to go for tactics of administrative procrastination in order to avoid the provisions of the Mining Charter to be implemented.

MKMVA we calls on Minister Zwane not to entertain these tactics, which are only intended to maintain the status quo and the continuation of the super exploitation by White Monopoly Capital not only of black workers, but also the mineral wealth of our country. We ensure him that he has the full support of MKMVA to proceed apace with the implementation of the new Mining Charter.

We have no doubt that many other sectors of White Monopoly Capital will join the Chamber of Mines in a well co-ordinated and concerted effort to prevent the implementation of the new Mining Charter. It can be expected that the main stream media will also join this effort of their owners and paymasters.

No doubt vicious and slanderous attacks by these sectors of the media will now proceed apace on Minister Zwane, and those associated with him. MKMVA calls on truly progressive South Africans who want to Radical Socio-economic information to be implemented not to allow themselves to be distracted by these shenanigans of those who only want to preserve their continued control of our economy, including the mining sector.

We call on Minister Zwane, while proceeding with the implementation of this progressive new Charter, to also give urgent consideration to the establishment of national state owned mining company to become a major player in the mining sector.

MKMVA will comment further on this, and other critical issues concerning the Radical Socio-economic Transformation of our country at our Media Briefing on Monday the 19th of June where we will go into more detail about the Resolutions that have been adopted at our 5th National Conference.

A revolutionary red thread that runs through all these Resolutions is our unwavering commitment to economic justice and a fundamental change in the economic power relations in our country in favour of the long suffering and exploited black (especially African) majority.

Statement issued by Carl Niehaus on behalf of the President of MKMVA, Comrade Kebby Maphatsoe, 15 June 2017