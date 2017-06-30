Correctional Service Commissioner will be finalising reports on a number of outstanding issues prior to his departure

Minister announces Zach Modise's retirement

29 June 2017

Pretoria - Correctional Services Commissioner Zach Modise will be retiring at the end of August, Justice Minister Michael Masutha announced on Thursday.

Modise will be retiring as he has reached the age of retirement from public office in terms of the Correctional Services Act.

Modise will be turning 60 years old.

"In the interim, Mr Modise will be finalising reports on a number of outstanding issues prior to his departure which I have raised with him in particular as had been requested by Scopa [Standing Committee on Public Accounts] as its meeting of 14 June 2017 which include in particular, a progress report on measures taken to instil discipline within the department," said Masutha.

He said these reports will go a long way toward reassuring public confidence in the correctional system as well as improve the performance of the department by stemming out irregularities and other forms of misconduct.

Modise became the national commissioner in 2014.

