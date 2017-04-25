NEWS & ANALYSIS

Ministers secretly approve mining in key water catchment area - Oxpeckers

Mark Olalde - Oxpeckers |
24 April 2017
Permission granted on 20 August 2016 for Indian company Atha Africa Ventures to mine in Mabola, near Wakkerstroom

Documents unearthed a week ago show Environment Minister Edna Molewa signed the approval for mining in the Mabola protected environment on August 20 2016, three months before Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane signed it on November 21.

The permission for Indian company Atha Africa Ventures to mine in Mabola, a critical water catchment area near Wakkerstroom, became effective on the date Zwane signed – although neither department publicised the decision.

The ministers sent a letter to Atha Africa, but it did not become public until the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) unearthed it among other documents the centre had requested from the government.

Explaining their decision in the letter, the ministers cited the fact that Atha Africa had obtained the legally required licences and permits necessary for a mine. The decision appears to set the same bench marks for mining in a protected environment as anywhere else, and critics are concerned about the precedent this sets.

Click here to read the full story. 

 

Dismal political timing for DA’s head-to-head leadership battle
Zuma plays ‘God’ card to push radical transformation. Copying Angus Buchan?
Ramaphosa finally throws hat into the ring, slams Zuptas and ANC vote-buying
Rex van Schalkwyk: New hate speech law is cynical political ploy to demonise white people
Journalists uncover fresh Eskom Zupta scandal: R10bn in 15 days for Gupta-linked companies

iSERVICE FEED