Minister’s spokesperson Oliphant apologises for vulgar post

16 January 2017

Johannesburg – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s spokesperson Lumka Oliphant apologised on Monday for using foul language in a Facebook post to defend her boss.

"To all the women, I do apologise, especially those who know me as a person who speaks for gender activism, who speaks for women and their rights and rights to bodily integrity," she said in an interview on Talk Radio 702 on Monday.

She again stated that Dlamini did not drink alcohol and fought against alcohol and substance abuse.

"I want to put it to South Africa that the minister of social development does not take alcohol and I hope this is going to settle it."

In her Facebook post to defend Dlamini earlier this month, Oliphant said people should not "talk shit about her".

"If it were up to her, South Africa would not be drinking, there would be no advertising."

She challenged reporters who wanted to publish her rant to "go the fuck ahead".

Oliphant was reacting to an article in the Citizen newspaper that Dlamini was drunk while addressing a gala dinner in Germiston.

The ANC Women's League claimed the newspaper was conducting a smear campaign against Dlamini, who is its president.

The Citizen said that it had published the story, which originally appeared in the Daily Sun. The Daily Sun said it stood by the story.

