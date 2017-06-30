Koena was stoned to death during a protest in Soweto on Monday

MKMVA blames PRASA for death of security guard

29 June 2017

Johannesburg – The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) should be held responsible for the death of a former employee.

This comes after Joseph Koena was stoned to death during a protest in Nancefield, Soweto on Monday.

According to Metrorail, Koena, an MKMVA member, was standing on the platform when he and a female colleague were grabbed by a group of protesters.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said his female colleague was later released by the mob.

Both were employed by PRASA.

PRASA guards and protesting community members clashed during a protest over free housing in Nancefield.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot dead during the protest. It was unclear who shot the boy.

President of the MKMVA Kebby Maphatsoe said on Wednesday that chairperson of the board, Popo Molefe, allegedly claimed in 2015 that some members of the MKMVA security employees wanted to kill him.

Maphatsoe said the allegation led to security personnel being disarmed and not allowed to use the security equipment that is available for their own security and the safety of commuters.

"This situation directly impacted on the events that also led to the death of comrade Koena who had to face an angry mob without any of the security equipment that he could have used to protect himself," Maphatsoe said.

The SABC reported in 2015 that Molefe opened a conspiracy to commit murder case, after he claimed that threats were being made on his life.

He reportedly claimed he received reports of a meeting where his security was discussed, and he reportedly alleged that strange people had been attempting to gain access to the complex where he resided.

Mofokeng referred News24 to Molefe for comment.

Molefe did not respond to calls or SMSes from News24 on the MKMVA claims that the guards be disarmed.

News24